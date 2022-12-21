Nicholas Sheridan (June 16, 1987 – December 12, 2022)

My beautiful boy, Nicholas Sheridan, passed on to everlasting peace on December 12, 2022 in Cheyenne, WY. Nick was born June 16, 1987 in Eureka, California to Gina and John Sheridan.

He attended school in Eureka and Garberville, graduating high school in 2005. Immediately moving to Wyoming, he made many wonderful friends and enjoyed the outdoors and wide-open spaces, shooting and fishing whenever he could. Nick worked his way through school, earning his degree as a journeyman electrician with many certifications. Nick was passionate about his work in the oil fields and felt fortunate to support his family doing what he loved in Wyoming, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico.

From an early age Nick had such charm, a quick wit and a bright smile … it was hard to deny his charisma! He had a kind and beautiful heart, obvious if you knew him. When he was young Nick spent many mornings on grandma’s lap looking through cookbooks, cultivating his love of cooking. Nick was a great cook and made the absolute best holiday turkey! Nick always enjoyed those family gatherings, as well as fishing with grandpa and cousin Jamie, trips and adventures with Tee Tee and Grandma, camping with mom and friends, and watching Amanda grow until they could share a drink and laughs.

Nick met Danielle Troester and her children, Hailey and Hayden, in 2009. He fell in love with each of them and they quickly became a family. Nick discovered the purest love on January 21, 2011 when his daughter, Kalista Jade Sheridan was born. Kali brought so much joy! Together they enjoyed the skate park, playing basketball, drawing and gaming. These and their daddy-daughter dates are memories Kali will treasure. She is forever “Daddy’s Girl”.

He was passionate about music, sunrises, and was an amazing artist, primarily drawing portraits. He gave most of his drawings away, if you have an original I hope you will cherish it.

Nick became critically ill in May 2022. After the lengthy hospital stay he came home, giving me the opportunity to care for my son as he recovered. I am eternally grateful for this time, and the memories we made and shared. He was hopeful to get to work and move forward with his life, and frustrated his body wasn’t healing as he hoped.

Nick is survived by his mother, Gina (Nicholson) Sheridan, his three children Kalista Sheridan, Hailey and Hayden Tomison, and their mother Danielle Sheridan. Life’s trials had separated Nick and Danielle but they remained friends and co-parents. Nick also leaves his grandparents Linda and David Nicholson, Aunt Kristie, Uncle Butch and Aunt Maurine, cousin Jamie and his family, all of Idaho; and cousin Amanda of Indiana. He is also survived by his Aunt Stacey and Jimmy Bishop, cousins Heather, Jennifer and Jessica and their families, grandfather Larry Look, and his bonus mom Vicki Cushman and her family, all of CA. Also grieving are his in-laws Ginger and Joe Troester, and sister-in-law Shelby of Rock Springs. Spending his time at home, he and Yona had grown even closer and her puppy heart is hurting as well.

Nick loved his friends, too many to list, but childhood friends Jessica, Melissa and Richie held a special place in his heart. He had been enjoying getting out to play pool with his good friend Jon.

Nick was preceded in death by his great grandma Dot, his grandmother Chris Look, and so many of his close friends, most recently his childhood friend JJ Quintal. I find some comfort knowing Nick is at peace and with so many loved ones.

Nick’s eloquence with words makes it difficult for me to give his life story the character and substance he deserves. I have made some additions to the original, in my state of mind I left out details and people that I never intended to.

Service will take place at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes, 1900 19th Street in Cheyenne at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 30. A reception will follow at The Gathering Place from 3-5 p.m. A celebration of life will take place in Humboldt at a later date.