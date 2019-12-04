BREAKING: Nielsen Charged with First-Degree Murder in Death of Green River Youth

GREEN RIVER — A 26-year-old Green River man faces first-degree murder charges resulting from the death of a 5-year-old Green River boy late last week.

Christopher James Nielsen was arrested on November 14th and charged with aggravated child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and substantial mental and emotional injury on the child.

The youth was hospitalized following the alleged assault but passed away on Thanksgiving Day when his conditions failed to improve over the course of two weeks.

The incident allegedly occurred in the home where the child and his mother, Vanessa Kidner, were residing. Nielsen was reportedly babysitting for Kidner at the time. The boy suffered severe brain trauma from the alleged incident, but remained alive for 15 days before he passed away on November 28.

The charges were filed this afternoon by the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office. County Attorney Dan Erramouspe said the nature of the child’s injuries and his subsequent death led his office to file the maximum charge.

“When a child is injured this badly in an alleged child abuse case, the possibility that this may turn into a homicide is always present. Wyoming allows for a first-degree murder charge when a victim dies while in the perpetration of a felony. In this case, the alleged felony is child abuse.” Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe

Nielsen’s preliminary hearing has not been scheduled in Circuit Court as of this posting. He could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

More information on this story will be shared as it becomes available.