Nielsen Homicide Trial Most Likely Continued Until 2021

GREEN RIVER — The trial of Christopher James Nielsen will have to wait a few more months after a motion to continue from his attorney was accepted by Judge Suzannah Robinson in Third District Court today.

Nielsen has been charged with the first-degree murder of 5-year-old AJ Radliffe in Green River back in late November 2019. Nielsen pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime during his preliminary hearing in January, and he was scheduled for a pretrial conference today.

His attorney, Rick Helson, said several reasons have developed that would warrant a continuance. One reason he noted was that the district court does not have a plan filed for jury trials. He said preparation has been difficult because he just saw his client face-to-face for the first time since the pandemic began.

Helson also noted that seating potential jurors will be difficult if they’re all wearing masks because he won’t be able to assess their emotions about this case.

“If I can’t see their faces, can’t see their demeanor, I think there’s a problem there,” Helson told the court.

Helsen said he’d be ready for trial in November, but suggested the court bump the trial to January 2021.

County attorney Dan Erramouspe agreed with Helsen noting that if the court scheduled trial for the first part of November, his office would be prosecuting “three jury trials in three to four weeks.” In addition to Nielsen’s case, the state would be prosecuting two attempted homicide cases.

Erramouspe said he believes that under the new operating plans in all the district courts that trials will take “much longer that the standard timeframe.” He said jury trials that normally take a week will likely be extended to two weeks, and jury selection could take up to three days in some cases.

Erramouspe said setting the trial after the holidays would assure enough time for Nielsen to get a fair trial and both sides adequate preparation time. He also noted that publicity through mainstream and social media about the case could make it more challenging to seat an impartial jury.

“This is a case involving the murder of a child and their may be stronger feelings felt by some jurors,” Erramouspe said.

Nielsen’s original trial was scheduled to begin on June 1. But due to COVID-19 impacts, many legal proceeding in both the circuit and district courts have been continued.

Judge Robinson granted the continuance but did not set an official date for the trial. Another pretrial hearing will likely take place to iron out details of a new schedule.

Nielsen remains in the Sweetwater County Jail on a $1 million bond.