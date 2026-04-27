Niemiec Announces House District 60 Bid

GREEN RIVER — Republican Tony Niemiec is stepping back into the political arena and seeking election to a Wyoming House seat he formerly held.

Tony Niemiec announced his campaign for House District 60 Monday morning. Niemiec previously served in the house district, being a member of the Joint Judiciary Committee and the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee. Rep. Marlene Brady, R-Green River, defeated Niemiec in 2024.

“I’m running to bring strong, principled leadership to Green River and Sweetwater County,” Niemiec said. “Our community deserves a representative who listens and puts Wyoming values first.”

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Niemiec remained active in local politics and has served as the chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party since 2025. Niemiec also emphasized his commitment to public safety, fiscal responsibility, and defending constitutional rights in his announcement.

“It’s time to put experience and dedication back to work for the people of House District 60,” he said.

Niemiec is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and longtime law enforcement officer. He served as a patrol corporal and bomb squad commander with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also co-owns the Tomahawk Tavern and has been active in civic organizations including the VFW, American Legion, and Marine Corps League.