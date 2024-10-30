Nightmare on the Green: Green River’s Most Ghoulish Homes

A couple of skeletons lounge on the rooftop of 2305 Pennsylvania Boulevard. This residence is one of the many spook-tacular Halloween displays across Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Green River has decked the halls with jack-o’-lanterns, skeletons, and ghosts… oh my! Several residents have really lived up to the motto: go big or gourd home!

We found some of our favorite spook-tacular homes across Green River and decided to share them so you can decide for yourself who the ghost-ess with the mostest is! These houses are seriously fang-tastic, and it would be ghoulish to miss out on seeing them!

If you know of any others homes that have really gone above and beyond this year, let us know in the comments section on Facebook. We’re dying to see them! Too many puns? Sorry, Halloween just makes us so (candy) corny.

We hope you have a very happy, safe, and scary Halloween!

160 Cedar Circle

435 Ironwood Street

2305 Pennsylvania Boulevard

615 Lynn Court

805 Bridger Drive

2125 West Teton Boulevard

555 Rhode Island Place

225 Crossbow Drive

370 West Railroad Avenue