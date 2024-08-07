Nila Rae Wilde (July 20, 1946-August 6, 2024)

Nila Rae Wilde, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in McKinnon on August 6, 2024.

She was born in Burley, Idaho on July 20, 1946, the daughter of Rex Ira Edwards and Irma Faye Stimpson.

Nila graduated from the Malta High School and attended college in Ricks, Idaho.

She was sealed to Theron William Wilde in Ogden, Utah in March of 1972; he preceded her in death on October 31, 1990.

Nila was a 4-H leader, and an avid Bunco player, and enjoyed spending her time with family and gardening, she really loved her flowers. She loved her community and church. She provided a store that never made money but for the love of her community.

Survivors include her sons Rex Theron Wilde (Kelsey McGee) of Green River and William Reed Wilde of New Mexico; daughters Penny Pizzie (PZ) of Billhead City, Arizona, Tamara (Clint) Avera of Fernley, Arizona, Mary (Shane) Kelsch, and Linda Cordova both of McKinnon, and Laura (Andrew) Toney of Indiana; brothers Rex (Patty) Edwards of Saint George, Utah, Larry Edwards of Malta, Idaho; sisters Betty (Ken) Wallevand of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Trisha Asher of Burley, Idaho; 27 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Theron Wilde, parents Rex and Irma Edwards, brother Dave Eckbald and granddaughters Lakann Marie Tucker, and Tierra Nicole Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 9, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in McKinnon. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment will take place in the McKinnon Cemetery.

Luncheon to follow, provided by McKinnon Relief Society.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.