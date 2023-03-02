Nine More Fentanyl-Detecting K9s Join WHP

CHEYENNE — The process of training canines to detect fentanyl has been a long, careful, and deliberate one. In July 2022, the Wyoming Highway Patrol trained and certified Wyoming’s first fentanyl-detection canine.

“The safety and success of this pioneering effort has led the WHP to expand this program to the rest of our narcotic detection canine handler teams,” the press release states.

“We began this training with the safety of our canine officers and their handlers first and foremost,” according to the release.

This has been an extensive process, requiring time and resources from many companies to ensure the process is safe. The results have been overwhelmingly positive, with no incidents occurring that have endangered our canine partners or handlers throughout this training process.

Last week, nine additional WHP canine teams across Wyoming were trained and certified to detect fentanyl. This is a significant milestone for troopers as they add these teams to their force.

Five of these trained canines were purchased using federal grant funds through the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

“The WHP now has 10 fentanyl-trained canine teams across the state to help assist our statewide effort to take this dangerous drug off our streets and out of our communities,” the release states.