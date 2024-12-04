Nine Wyoming Cowboys Earn All-Mountain West Football Honors

LARAMIE — Nine Wyoming Cowboys were recognized on the 2024 All-Mountain West football teams, announced Tuesday. The selections, determined by voting from the conference’s 12 head coaches and media members, included one First Team honoree, three Second Team selections, and five Honorable Mentions.

First Team Selection

Tyler King (Kick Returner):

Senior kick returner Tyler King earned First Team All-Mountain West honors after an impressive season. King led the conference and ranked fourth nationally in kick return average at 28.1 yards per return. He recorded one touchdown return, tying him for third nationally and first in the Mountain West.

Second Team Selections

John Michael Gyllenborg (Tight End):

Gyllenborg led the Cowboys in receiving yards per game (47.2) and tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions. He recorded 30 catches for 425 yards in nine games and delivered a game-winning touchdown against Washington State. Highlighting his season was a 137-yard performance against San Jose State, the most by a Wyoming tight end since 2016. Pro Football Focus rated him the Mountain West’s top tight end.

Shae Suiaunoa (Linebacker):

Suiaunoa, a Butkus Award semifinalist, led Wyoming with 88 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He added one sack and four double-digit tackle games, including a career-high 13 tackles and three tackles for loss against Air Force. He ranked 10th in the conference in tackles per game (7.3). Wyoming’s defense, led by Suiaunoa, allowed only 20 third-quarter points over the final three games and topped the nation in third-down defense (25.9%).

Jack Walsh (Offensive Guard):

Walsh played over 650 snaps without allowing a sack and recorded more than 20 pancake blocks. Pro Football Focus ranked him the fourth-best guard in the Mountain West and 25th nationally. Walsh anchored a line that helped Wyoming rack up 604 total yards against Utah State, the team’s highest output since 2021.

Honorable Mentions

Wrook Brown (Nickel):

Brown contributed 48 tackles, three interceptions, and six pass breakups. His pick-six against New Mexico helped secure a Wyoming victory. He ranked eighth in the conference in interceptions and was instrumental in Wyoming’s nation-leading third-down defense.

Sabastian Harsh (Defensive End):

Harsh tallied 8.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks despite missing time due to injury. His standout performances included seven tackles against BYU and a school-record-tying four tackles for loss against San Diego State.

John Hoyland (Kicker):

Hoyland, a three-time All-Mountain West honoree, converted 15-of-19 field goals, including a season-long 54-yarder. He was perfect on field goals under 40 yards and finished his Wyoming career with school records for field goals made (73) and points scored (366).

Jaylen Sargent (Wide Receiver):

Sargent led Wyoming with 480 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In conference play, he averaged 23.3 yards per catch, ranking second, and tallied six catches of 30-plus yards in the final three games. His 186-yard game against New Mexico was the most by a Cowboy since 2012.

Nofoafia Tulafono (Center):

Tulafono started all 12 games and allowed just one sack in over 350 pass-blocking snaps. He recorded more than 20 pancake blocks and earned an 82.7 pass-block grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking second in the conference among centers.