Nine Young Artists Recognized by Women’s Club

ROCK SPRINGS — Each year the local group GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County recognizes a few of the students who have been included in the school exhibits at the Community fine Arts Center.

A group of promising young artists were recognized for their talents at a presentation and reception at the CFAC on Tuesday, May 9. The club hosted the reception and presented awards to the elementary and junior high students.

The annual statewide convention for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Wyoming was held in Torrington in April with several of the local club members attending. Each year, the women honor the youth of our state by holding an art competition, bringing art from their local schools to the state convention. Independent judges are selected and rank the students’ artwork giving first, second and third place ribbons to the winners.

“Each year, we assist the club in selecting artwork during the Youth Arts Exhibits held at the center each spring,” CFAC Director Debora Soule said. “These annual displays are coordinated with Sweetwater School District No. 1 art instructors to recognize the talented students in our community.”

Nine pieces of artwork were selected to be taken to the convention by the local club. When the Youth Arts Month displays are exhibited each year at the Community Fine Arts Center, the club members pick their award winners. All nine students received a certificate of merit as well as a monetary award from the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County. Soule welcomed those attending and introduced acting club president Marcia Volner who was assisted by Sue Arguello, club treasurer in giving out the awards. Also in attendance was Maggie Choate.

Cari Gobbo, a third grader from Sage Elementary, received an award for her “Friendly Llama.” Two fourth grade students, Maylenne Rodriguez and Ashley Shassetz both from Pilot Butte Elementary, were recognized for their artwork “Easter Cake” and “Purple Stilted House. Karlee Lewis, fifth grader from Eastside Elementary, won with her “Van Gogh Pumpkins” colored drawing. Adanely Campos-Del Villar, fifth grade from Pilot Butte Elementary, won her award with her “Cosmic Folded Book.” Sixth grader Stormy Armstrong, also from Pilot Butte, won recognition with a marker and colored pencil design “Imaginative Landscape.”

Rock Springs Junior High student Savannah Moore, seventh grade, had her scratchboard drawing “Red Sky Mustang” selected. Two eighth graders also received awards – Sofia Ramirez Rodriguez with a watercolor painting of tree frogs and Jeremiah Bear with a charcoal drawing of a boat shoe.

In addition to all the students being local winners, three of the students received awards at the statewide convention in their grade levels. The SCSD No. 1 art teachers who have encouraged these students are Annette Tanner, Nanci Rollins, Kendra Lewis, and Halli Riskus.

“We are happy to recognize and encourage these young art students for putting their best effort into their work,” said Volner. “The Women’s Club of Sweetwater County is committed to recognizing the talents of the youth of our community.”

For more information about the community efforts of the Woman’s Club of Sweetwater County, contact Volner, acting club president.

Nine talented young artists were presented awards from the GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County at a reception held at the Community Fine Arts Center on Tuesday. Those in attendance from left to right are Stormy Armstrong, Ashley Shassetz, Cari Gobbo, Maylenne Rodriguez, Karlee Lewis, Savannah Moore, and Jeremiah Bear. Adanely Campos-Del Villar and Sofia Ramirez Rodriguez also received arts awards.