Nixie Diane Kennedy (February 20, 1973 – April 11, 2023)

Nixie Diane Kennedy, 50, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, WY.

She was born February 20, 1973, in Portland, OR, the daughter of Patricia Eileen Kennedy.

Nixie adored her six beautiful grandchildren. She enjoyed fashion, crafting, thrifting, interior design, animals, and wildflowers. Nixie was an expert at keeping up with the Kardashians trivia.

Survivors include her sons Austin Porter of Evanston, WY, Kyle Bertagnolli of Rock Springs, WY; daughters Jessica Bertagnolli of Evanston, WY, Justine Porter of Evanston, WY, Mary Porter of Evanston, WY; grandchildren Harper Bertagnolli, Cash Yoakum, Hollis Bertagnolli, Brooke Yoakum, Hudson Porter and Baby Porter in September 2023; uncle Joey Kennedy, aunts Teresa Kennedy Harris, Barbara Edenburn, Ramona Edenburn, Regina Kadel, Lynn Garrett Stephens; cousins Amber Camero, Riley Camero, Jesse Hernandez, Isaiah Gordon, Layia Hason, April Harris, Genavive Harris, Chrissy Kennedy, Alex Ramirez, Ava Ramirez, and Shannon Kennedy.

She is preceded in death by her mother Patricia Kennedy, sister Angie Kennedy, grandmother Carolyn June Edenburn, uncle Michael Kennedy, and cousin Brandy Eckman.

Following cremation, private family services will be conducted.

