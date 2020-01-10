NJCAA Coaches Duals: WWCC Wrestling Results

MIAMI, Okla. — The Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling team headed east this weekend to take part in the 2020 National Junior College Athletics Association Coaches Duals in Miami, Okla. The tournament is being held at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

Western Wyoming goes into the tournament as the #1 team in the nation. A total of 17 teams are at the tournament with eight NJCAA top ten ranked teams and 14 top 25 ranked teams.

We will post Western’s results from the tournament as we receive them throughout the weekend.

Friday Results

Round 1: WWCC Bye

Round 2: WWCC 31 vs ICCC 11

The Mustangs earned a first round bye to advance to the second round of Friday’s bracket. Western’s first dual was against Iowa Central Community College where they ended up winning 31-11. The Mustangs won seven of ten matches. The victory pushed Western into the third round of the bracket to take on Clackamas Community College.

Round 3: WWCC vs CCC

