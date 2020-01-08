NJCAA Rankings Keep Mustangs On Top for 11th Straight Week

ROCK SPRINGS — New NJCAA Wrestling rankings were released on Wednesday morning in a tweet by InterMat Wrestling. The latest rankings kept the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs on top for the 11th straight week. The Mustangs came in with 66 points, just three points ahead of NIACC.

In earlier rankings, the Mustangs had three first-ranked wrestlers in the nation. However, the new rankings indicate that heavyweight Landon Brown remains the only first-ranked wrestler for Western.

While a few have fallen from the top spot in their respective weight divisions, the Mustangs are no strangers to the top 10.

Here’s a list of the Mustangs’ ranked wrestlers:

Coming in at the 10th spot, Dalton Stutzman represents the Mustangs in the 125 division.

In the 133 division, Kyle Evans sits at fourth.

One of Western’s team captains, Kedric Coonis, was ranked at seventh in the 141 division.

Another team captain, Anthony Herrera, came in at second in the 157 division.

Looking at the 165 division, Jared Bird was ranked sixth.

Another fourth place Mustang is Andrew Nicholson, who wrestles in the 174 division.

Tucker Tomlinson also finds himself sitting at second place in the 197 division.

Rounding out the team is Landon Brown, who sits atop the heavyweight division at first.

Earlier this week, the Mustangs wrestled against #24 Northwest Kansas Tech where they won in dominating fashion 51-3.

To close out the week, Western goes to Miami, Oklahoma to wrestle in the National NJCAA Coaches Association Duals on Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday Jan. 11. For the Mustangs, it will be a taste of what they plan to see come March during the NJCAA Wrestling Championships. A total of 17 teams will be at the tournament with eight NJCAA top ten ranked teams and 14 top 25 ranked teams.