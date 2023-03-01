No. 2 Mustangs Prepare for the Bright Lights of the 2023 NJCAA Wrestling Championships

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — At the heart of this year’s Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) wrestling team, adversity, loving life and having fun has prepared them as they roll into the 2023 NJCAA Wrestling Championships.

The Mustangs go to Council Bluffs, Iowa ranked as the second team in the nation. WWCC qualified all 10 wrestlers this year, with two starters returning from 2022, who both came away with All-American honors.

Sophomores Christian Smoot and Joseph Mecham bring the experience to the team and have both gone through the refiners fire this season.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WWCC Wrestling Coverage is made possible by:

Smoot, the returning 174 for Western, has had a season full of ups and downs and said that he’s been figuring out his opponents throughout the season. Last year, the pressure was on when he had a large target on his back as a No. 1 seed at the national tournamnet. This year he’s heading into the bracket as a No. 5 seed and has the opportunity to spoil the tournament for the opposition.

“I’m confident, there’s no pressure. I’m going in there to upset some kids,” Smoot said.

As for Mecham, injuries slowed the start of this season. He’s split matches with the No. 1 ranked wrestler in his weight, but said he knows what he needs to do to beat him in the 141 division.

Mecham said last year getting to witness his teammate Garrett Ricks wrestle for a national title inspired him this season. That inspiration has made all the difference in how he feels mentally and physically heading to Iowa this year.

“I looked up to Garrett Ricks and learned what it takes to win a national title,” Mecham said. “I tried to interpret his work ethic from last year into this year. I’m a lot more confident. I know I deserve it this year. I’m in a lot better shape and I can wrestle hard for seven minutes straight.”

Garrett Ricks’ younger brother, Bridger Ricks, stepped into the 125 slot for the Mustangs this season and he looks to add his own name to the wall of champions. Ricks has only lost to one junior college wrestler this season and is firing on all cylinders going into nationals as the third seed.

“To wrestle for a national title and be up on the wall next to my brother is a pretty special opportunity,” Ricks said. “If I do the same things that Garrett does, I’ll be in pretty good shape,” Ricks said.

Also going into the tournament as a third seed is Cody Phelps at 133. Phelps also only has one loss to junior college wrestlers this season and when combined with Ricks, serves as the best one-two punch combo.

At 184, Darion Johnson goes into nationals as the highest seeded wrestler for the Mustangs as a two seed. Johnson is a three-time state champion from Washington who will get his first taste of the bright lights.

Jayden Luttrell will serve as a fourth seed in the 157 division. Chirs Lopez will wrestle at 149 as the number nine seed and at 165 Holden Andrews will go in as the 10th seed. At 197, Talmage Carman will battle it out as an 11th seed. The Mustangs’ heavyweight, Matthew Boone, goes in as the 13th seed.

Adversity Comes Before Success

It’s been a season of adversity for the Mustangs. This year the team hasn’t been fully together until the regional tournament just two weeks ago.

“We’ve definitely had a bigger roller coaster this year than previous years,” WWCC Head Coach Art Castillo said.

The Mustangs had a few tough losses where they didn’t perform well and had to bounce around several weight classes trying to find their identity during the regular season. But as Castillo puts it, the team isn’t seeking to peak to win duals, instead they aim to peak for the national tournament. And that’s exactly what they’ve been doing.

“We’re rolling now,” Castillo said. “In contrast to teams in recent years, we’re having a lot more fun.”

The strength of this year’s team is their brotherhood, confidence and ability to bring high energy to the mat.

The game plan is simple. Go out and perform, score points and do things that the Mustangs have never done before.

“I can’t wait to watch them perform this weekend,” Castillo said.

SweetwaterNOW’s Brayden Flack will be covering the Mustangs live from the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa this week. Stay tuned for coverage on our website and social media pages beginning Friday morning.