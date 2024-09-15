No. 5 Lyman Falls 13-8 to Cokeville in Defensive Battle

COKEVILLE — The Lyman Eagles, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, fell in a hard-fought defensive showdown to the Cokeville Panthers, 13-8, Friday afternoon. In a game dominated by two run-heavy offenses, both teams chewed up the clock, but it was the Panthers who made key plays to secure the victory.

Cokeville struck first in front of their home crowd, breaking through with a 26-yard touchdown run by Justin Moyes with 4:15 left in the first quarter. It was only the second rushing touchdown allowed by Lyman’s defense this season. The Panthers added the extra point to take a 7-0 lead.

Lyman responded just before halftime. With 35 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Eagles quarterback Jevin Maxfield connected with Deavon Schear on a 42-yard touchdown pass, the longest play of the game. The Eagles took the lead after Cody Hurdsman completed a jump pass to Dallin Smith for a successful two-point conversion, putting Lyman ahead 8-7 at the break.

Check out the 42-yard pass and the two-point conversion here.

However, that would be the last significant offensive play for Lyman. In the second half, the Eagles were stifled by a relentless Cokeville defense, managing just 10 yards on the ground and failing to complete a pass. The Panthers’ defense swarmed Lyman’s rushing attack and shut down their passing game.

Cokeville regained the lead late in the third quarter, converting a crucial 4th-and-10 with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Moyes, marking the first passing touchdown allowed by the Eagles this season. The score put the Panthers up 13-8, and while the Eagles’ defense held strong for the remainder of the game, blocking a kick with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter, the offense couldn’t muster a comeback.

The loss drops Lyman to 1-2 on the season, while Cokeville evens their record at 1-1.

TRN Media’s Player of the Game was Lyman’s Ben Blumel, who made several key tackles in the backfield late in the game to keep the Eagles within striking distance.

Lyman will look to regroup as they continue their season, with eyes on bouncing back after a tough defensive test.