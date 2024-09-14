No. 5 Tigers Show Promise in 35-3 Loss to No. 4 Campbell County

GILLETTE — The No. 5-ranked Rock Springs Tigers may have fallen 35-3 to the No. 4 Campbell County Camels on Friday night, but in only their third game under new head coach Kasey Koepplin, the Tigers showed potential against a highly-ranked opponent. Despite the score, Rock Springs moved the ball well on the ground and displayed moments of solid defense.

Campbell County used special teams to build early momentum, blocking a punt late in the first quarter, which they returned for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. The Camels then blocked a second punt early in the second quarter, setting up their offense on the Tigers’ 29-yard line. A quick touchdown pass extended the lead to 14-0.

Rock Springs responded with a resilient drive in the second quarter, capped off by senior kicker Michael Rubich’s 42-yard field goal with 5:25 left, trimming the deficit to 14-3. Rubich’s kick showcased his leg strength and gave the Tigers a spark before halftime, even though the Camels would add another score to make it 21-3 at the break.

The Tigers showed improvement in the second half, particularly on defense, as they limited Campbell County to just one score in the third quarter. The Camels opened the half with a seven-minute drive but the Tigers tightened up afterward, showing their ability to adjust against a tough opponent.

Offensively, Rock Springs continued to find success on the ground. They finished with 212 rushing yards, led by senior Sam Thornhill, who had a strong performance with 23 carries for 101 yards. Boston James also impressed, adding 97 yards on 9 carries, while Jernee Padilla contributed 37 yards on 5 carries. The running game remained a bright spot, demonstrating the Tigers’ ability to move the ball even against a stout Campbell County defense.

Defensively, the Tigers forced an interception, though they lost the ball on the return. They held the Camels to 115 rushing yards and 125 passing yards, a solid performance against a balanced Campbell County attack.

With the loss, Rock Springs falls to 1-2 on the season but remains positive about the progress they’re making. Campbell County improves to 3-0. The Tigers will now turn their attention to next week, where they look to bounce back and build on the positive strides they’ve made under Coach Koepplin’s leadership.