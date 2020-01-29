No Cases of Coronavirus In Wyoming

Reported by County 10.

County 10 confirmed this morning, January 29th, with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) that there are no reports of coronavirus in Wyoming. WDH’s release earlier this week still stands.

There have been multiple “news” articles circling on social media causing community concern. WDH is keeping their website up-to-date and encourages Wyoming residents to check there and on the CDC website for the most accurate information, shared WDH Spokesperson Kim Deti.

WDH and CDC website links are shared below:

Wyoming Department of Health website – Novel Coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website – Novel Coronavirus