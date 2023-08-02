No Comments Made in Regards to Former Mayor’s Letter to City

ROCK SPRINGS — No comments were made at the Rock Springs City Council meeting in regards to the letter sent to the City of Rock Springs from former Mayor Tim Kaumo.

The Council recognized and accepted the letter during the consent agenda portion of the meeting, however no discussion took place in regards the letter or whether the City of Rock Springs is going to honor the request.

In a letter to the City of Rock Springs, Kaumo requested the Rock Springs City Council investigate Councilman Rob Zotti’s actions in regards to the Bitter Creek Restoration Project’s bidding process. Kaumo also asked the Council to remove Zotti from the Council due to his alleged misconduct throughout the bidding process of this project while on the Council.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Zotti said he did nothing wrong and the matter was already investigated by both the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Both Kaumo and Zotti were in attendance at the meeting, but neither made any comments during or after the meeting.

“Regarding former Mayor Kaumo’s letter, the city has no comment,” Mayor Max Mickelson told SweetwaterNOW. “My office and Council are concerned with addressing the needs of our city and citizens, not with events that occurred prior to January 2. We are committed to holding ourselves and each other accountable.”

Other Business

Under new business, the Council approved requests from the Parks and Recreation Department to seek bids for the replacement of the softball lighting at Wataha Park and playground equipment at Palisades Park.

The Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to assist District No. 1 with purchasing “Stop the Bleed” kits for classrooms.

The Council also approved a $6,150 grant agreement between the Wyoming Arts Council and the City of Rock Springs for the Requiem Sculpture Project.