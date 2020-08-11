No Fire Growth Reported on Bradley Fire; Evacuations Lifted

No Fire Growth Reported on Bradley Fire; Evacuations Lifted

The Bradely Fire on Saturday, August 8, 2020. BLM photo

RAWLINS — Wyoming fire crews are securing the perimeter of the Bradley Fire today and no fire growth is expected to occur. The fire is 50 percent contained and very minimal fire behavior, like smoldering and some interior torching, is expected to occur but should not pose any additional threat.  

Evacuations along Long Creek were lifted at 6 am this morning. Landowners who plan to return to their property are being asked to stop by the Incident Command Post located at the North Red Hills Campground for a fire update and coordination on any fire activities that may be occurring.  

“I just want to thank all the landowners and our partners at Carbon County,” said Incident Commander Timothy Sherwin. “We had a prompt and effective evacuation along Long Creek and that really assisted our fire crews in getting this fire under control and limit the risk to the public and our firefighters.” 

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Bradley Fire remains at approximately 1,700 acres and started at approximately 2:30 pm on August 7, 2020. The cause of the fire is unknown. 

Please report all wildfires immediately to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center at 1-800-295-9953 or dial 911. 

Related Articles

Wyoming Now Has a Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Wyoming Now Has a Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Governor Gordon to Hold Media Briefing Wednesday

Governor Gordon to Hold Media Briefing Wednesday

Sweetwater County Public Health Clarifies COVID-19 Travelers Lodging Request

Sweetwater County Public Health Clarifies COVID-19 Travelers Lodging Request

Ashley National Forest Begins Fire Restrictions August 11 at Midnight

Ashley National Forest Begins Fire Restrictions August 11 at Midnight