No Fire Growth Reported on Bradley Fire; Evacuations Lifted

RAWLINS — Wyoming fire crews are securing the perimeter of the Bradley Fire today and no fire growth is expected to occur. The fire is 50 percent contained and very minimal fire behavior, like smoldering and some interior torching, is expected to occur but should not pose any additional threat.

Evacuations along Long Creek were lifted at 6 am this morning. Landowners who plan to return to their property are being asked to stop by the Incident Command Post located at the North Red Hills Campground for a fire update and coordination on any fire activities that may be occurring.

“I just want to thank all the landowners and our partners at Carbon County,” said Incident Commander Timothy Sherwin. “We had a prompt and effective evacuation along Long Creek and that really assisted our fire crews in getting this fire under control and limit the risk to the public and our firefighters.”

The Bradley Fire remains at approximately 1,700 acres and started at approximately 2:30 pm on August 7, 2020. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Please report all wildfires immediately to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center at 1-800-295-9953 or dial 911.