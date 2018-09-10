No Hunting Within the City of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS– With hunting season upon us, the Rock Springs Police Department would like to remind citizens to please be mindful of the Wyoming Game and Fish regulations on the taking of wildlife and the city boundaries and restrictions. Some of which include:



Wyoming State Statute

23-3-305. Hunting from highway; entering enclosed property without permission; penalty; hunting at night without permission prohibited.

(a) No person shall hunt, shoot, or attempt to kill any wildlife from any public road or highway.

(b) No person shall enter upon the private property of any person to hunt, fish, collect antlers or horns, or trap without the permission of the owner or person in charge of the property. Violation of this subsection constitutes a low misdemeanor punishable as provided in W.S. 23-6-202(a)(v).

(c) No person shall fire any firearm from, upon, along, or across any public road or highway.

(d) No person knowingly shall fire any rifle from the enclosed lands of one person onto or across the enclosed lands of another without the permission of both persons.

(e) No person shall hunt at night upon privately owned or leased lands except with written permission of the landowner or lessee.

(rr) “Public Road or Highway” (except as otherwise provided) means any roadway that is open to vehicular travel by the public.

The road surface, the area between the fences on a fenced public road or highway, and an area thirty (30) feet perpendicular to the edge of the road surface on an unfenced public road or highway shall be considered the public road or highway. Two-track trails on public lands are not public roads.

City Ordinance

3-311 Discharging Firearms.

It shall be unlawful for any person to fire or discharge any cannon, gun, BB gun, air gun, pellet gun, bow and arrows, cross bow, fowling-piece, pistol or firearms of any description, or any device that propels or ejects any type of projectile; or fire, explode, or set off any other thing containing powder or other combustible or explosive material, within the limits of the City of Rock Springs, without written permission of the Mayor or City Council, which permission shall limit the time of such firing and shall be subject to revocation by the Mayor or Council at any time after the same has been granted. (Ord. No. 20, Art. I, Section 13, 8-4-04; 15-6, Rev. Ord. 1938; Rev. Ord. 1963; Ord. No. 90-01, 9-4-90).



REPORT WILDLIFE VIOLATIONS

Stop Poaching Hotline:

1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or 1-307-777-4330 for out-of-state calls.

Text keyword WGFD and message to 847-411

Android-based cell phone users may download a free app to submit text message reports.

iPhone users must text reports to 847-411.

https://wgfd.wyo.gov/StopPoaching/submitTIp.aspx

http://www.rswy.net/department/division.php?fDD=13-27