No Injuries in Green River House Fire Thursday Night

GRFD firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly after responding to the house fire Thursday night. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department reported that there were no injuries in a house fire that occurred in downtown Green River Thursday night.

The GRFD was dispatched to a structure fire at 7:50 p.m. on the corner of N 2nd W and Flaming Gorge Way. The first units arrived at approximately 7:55 p.m., and heavy smoke and flames were visible in the interior of the home upon arrival. Engine 2, Engine 22, Tower and approximately 16 firefighters were on scene. Fire crews conducted an offensive interior attack and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and a Green River Police Department officer was able to retrieve the family’s cat from the structure.

In a Facebook post, the fire department thanked Sweetwater Combined Communications, Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance for their cooperative work in saving this home.