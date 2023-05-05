No Injuries Reported in Green River House Fire This Morning

GREEN RIVER — No injuries were sustained in a house fire this morning in Green River and firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other structures.

At 3:53 this morning, Sweetwater Combined Communications was notified of a structure fire on E 4th South St. Green River Fire Department (GRFD) units were dispatched to the fire and arrived at 4 a.m., according to information from the GRFD.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke coming from the structure. Green River Police Department officers quickly notified neighbors of the incident, while Castle Rock Ambulance was on standby at the scene to back fire crews in case of injury.

Green River Fire Department firefighters worked as fast as they could to put out a house fire this morning. GRFD Facebook photos

Fire crews entered the structure and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The crews conducted overhaul operations and checked for any extension. Three engines and about 18 firefighters were on scene until around 7:20 a.m.

According to the release, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other information was released on this fire.