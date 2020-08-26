No Jury Trial for Woman Involved in Knife Incident Last Year

GREEN RIVER — A Brighton, Colorado, woman has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, stemming from an incident in Rock Springs last year, and avoided a jury trial that was scheduled to begin yesterday morning in Third District Court.

Shannon Stout, 36, was originally charged with four felonies including aggravated burglary, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation of a household member. Those crimes combined carry a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison and $80,000 in fines or both.

However, District Court Judge Richard Lavery told the jury that both the state and defendant had learned some things after the jury was seated yesterday that made them both “reassess the risk of going to trial.” Stout pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault and battery charge specifically using a drawn and deadly weapon on another person. The other charges against her have been dropped.

Aggravated Assault Incident

Stout explained to the court that she met Evanston resident Ashley Shipman in the summer of 2018 and the two began a relationship a short time later. Stout was working in Brighton, Colorado, in 2019 and on her way to see her children in Montpelier, Idaho, when her boss called her to come back to work. She said she was driving back through Rock Springs on November 7 when she said Shipman asked her to stop in town to help her move.

Stout said Shipman had just moved to Rock Springs from Evanston, and Shipman was upset with her when she arrived at the Country West Motel in Rock Springs around 9 pm. Stout said she became upset when she found out Shipman had asked someone else to come help her.

Stout said they were in her car about to leave the motel when she pulled out a knife and threatened to use it on Shipman and the person coming to help her.

“I told her I would do it in front of Ashley and make her watch me do it,” Stout said. “I pulled out the knife and told (Shipman) I would slit her throat.”

Stout was sentenced to 8-10 years in prison, which has been suspended. She has been ordered to serve 5 years supervised probation for her crime. She must also seek substance abuse counseling, incur court costs, and avoid any contact with Shipman. She had been detained in the Sweetwater County Detention Center on $150,000 bond following her arraignment on January 2.