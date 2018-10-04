No-No Boy Project to Perform, Raise Awareness of Japanese American Incarceration

POWELL — Julian Saporiti and Erin Aoyama, the musicians and scholars behind the the No-No Boy Project, will be performing three shows in Wyoming as part of their nationwide tour.

The first will take place at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Monday, October 8 at 6:30 p.m. The second concert will be at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wyoming in Laramie on Wednesday, October 10 at 7 p.m. The final Wyoming performance for this fall will be at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, October 12 at 7 p.m. All events, which are co-sponsored by the Wyoming Humanities Council and the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, are free and open to the public.

No-No Boy is a multimedia concert taking inspiration from Saporiti’s own family history as refugees of the Vietnam War, interviews he has conducted with Japanese American World War II incarcerees, and many other stories of Asian American experience. Saporiti has transformed his doctoral research at Brown University into folk songs in an effort to bring these stories to a broader audience.

Alongside Aoyama, a fellow PhD student at Brown whose family was incarcerated at Heart Mountain, one of the ten Japanese American concentration camps, No-No Boy aims to shine a light on experiences that have remained largely hidden in the American consciousness.

Saporiti says he and Aoyama have a passion for these stories and their connections to Wyoming. “For us, Wyoming is a special place to visit,” Saporiti says. “Erin has spent time working at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center and learning her grandmother’s story. I spent three years studying and teaching at the University of Wyoming. I really appreciate the land, people, and diverse story of the state– including the deep, complicated Asian American history.”

The pair will continue their national tour through the middle of November, ending at Lincoln Center in New York City. No-No Boy will return for performances in northwest Wyoming in the spring of 2019.

The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation is dedicated to preserving the site of Wyoming’s World War II Heart Mountain concentration camp, and to telling the story of the over 14,000 Japanese Americans unjustly incarcerated in Wyoming.

For questions, call Heart Mountain Interpretive Center at (307) 754-8000 or email info@heartmountain.org.