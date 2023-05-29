No One Injured in Green River House Fire This Morning

GREEN RIVER — No one was injured in a house fire that caused extensive damage to a home in Green River this morning,

At approximately 5 this morning, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD), along with Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance responded to a report of smoke around the area of Truman Elementary School.

“While responding, smoke was visible and coming from about two to three blocks away,” the GRFD press release stated.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

GRFD Co-Chief Bill Robinson arrived on scene and notified dispatch it was structure fire and provided them with the correct address. Robinson and GRPD officers quickly confirmed nobody was at home.

Engine 2, Engine 22, and Tower 2 and about 18 firefighters arrived on scene to extinguish the fire. First responders entered the split-level home and discovered an active fire in both upstairs and downstairs. GRFD teams had the fire out in under 10 minutes and started working hot spots, salvage, and overhaul to prepare for investigation.

“Access to the entire house proved difficult, due to a partial roof collapse, however our firefighters were prepared and were able to clear debris to finish the blaze.” Robinson stated.

“Upon investigation, the cause of the fire was found unintentional and to have started inside the wall from smoldering wood from soldering a water pipe the night before,” according to the release.

“Nobody was injured during the blaze and the homeowner was able to salvage some items within the home,” the release states.