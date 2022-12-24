No One Was Injured, Damaged Limited in Green River Trailer Fire

GREEN RIVER — Thanks to quick action from the Green River Fire Department (GRFD), a mobile home fire was quickly extinguished leaving the trailer with only exterior damage.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, December 23, the GRFD was dispatched to a reported structure fire in Pioneer Park Trailer Court, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed smoke coming from underneath a mobile home.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“It was determined that the insulation under the mobile home was burning due to the attempt to thaw the main line using a propane heater,” according to the release. “Due to the quick response of GRFD, the fire was quickly extinguished causing damage only to the insulation and skirting. There was no damage to the interior of the trailer.”

Tips for thawing frozen pipes:

1. Turn on faucet, keep it running.

2. Apply heat to the frozen area with a hair dryer, never use an open flame.

3. Continue to apply heat, don’t stop heating until full water pressure has been restored

4. Check all faucets and prevent pipes from freezing in the future by running water through the pipe – even a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing