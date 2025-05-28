No Significant Injuries Reported in Wednesday Semi Crash

ROCK SPRINGS — Vehicles on Interstate 80 eastbound were moved to one side for a semi truck crash this morning around 9 am.

A mile west of exit 99, E Flaming Gorge Road, a tractor trailer semi lay on its side. According to Stephanie Harsha, public relations specialist for the Wyoming Department of Transportation District 3, no significant injuries were reported. The interstate was blocked for about an hour after a west bound semi lost control, tipped over, and landed in the eastbound lane.

The crash is still under investigation.

