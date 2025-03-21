No, the Rock Springs Social Security Office Will Not Close

ROCK SPRINGS –– The Rock Springs Social Security Office will not be closing.

The offices of two members of Wyoming’s delegation in Washington D.C. are saying reports that the office will close are inaccurate.

“Our office has been in contact with the local Rock Springs Social Security office. We have been assured that the field office is not closing. The hearing room that was rarely used for adjudications is what will be closing,” Gaby Marks with Sen. John Barrasso’s office in Washington, D.C. said in an email.

Rep. Harriet Hageman also issued a statement saying the office would not be closing.

“I immediately reached out to the agency and was able to confirm that the news was inaccurate,” Hageman wrote in a statement posted to her Facebook page. “The Rock Springs Social Security Office will remain open for business and operating as usual. The agency has canceled the lease for an ancillary hearing room they no longer use and those hearings will now be held at an alternative location.”

A statement from the Social Security Administration provided to SweetwaterNOW backs what the Sen. Barrasso and Rep. Hageman said.

“To use our space more efficiently, we provided (the General Services Administration) a list of leases for termination,” the organization said. “Most of these leases are for small remote hearing sites located within a Social Security office or other federal space. Since most hearings are held virtually, we no longer need as many in-person hearing locations. Social Security offices in which a small remote hearing site’s lease was terminated remain open to serve the public. Other lease terminations SSA provided to GSA are non-public facing, being consolidated into nearby locations, or we had already planned to close.”