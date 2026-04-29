No Water Restrictions Planned, But Concerns Remain

ROCK SPRINGS — Despite ongoing drought conditions and a decision to move water from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir towards Lake Powell, water restrictions for Sweetwater County residents using water from the Joint Powers Water Board are not being considered.

Brian Seppie, the general manager of the JPWB, said restrictions on water in the Green River aren’t being considered because conditions are not dire enough.

“That is not yet to a point where a compact call would be implemented on the larger system,” he said.

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The compact Seppie mentions is the Colorado River Compact, a 1922 agreement between seven states, divided by the upper basin states of Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico, and lower basin states of California, Arizona, and Nevada. The agreement allocates 7.5 million acre-feet of water individually to the upper basin and lower basin states. Wyoming receives 14% of the upper basin allocation, amounting to approximately 1.04 million acre-feet per year. A compact call would require those with junior water rights to restrict their usage to allow those with older water rights to receive the water they’re allotted.

Seppie said some restrictions are taking place off of the main river, citing recent restrictions being implemented along the Blacks Fork River.

While restrictions on water use on the Green River haven’t occurred yet, that doesn’t mean there isn’t concern for what the future brings. Seppie said southwest Wyoming has dealt with drought conditions since 1992 and while there have been a few years with good precipitation, issues with a lack of water remain. Seppie said smaller river tributaries like the Blacks Fork continue to have problems associated with how much water can be used, especially as agricultural uses utilize much of the allocation. While Seppie described the amount of snowpack seen in the region as a historic low, snowpack in areas south of southwest Wyoming are worse.

Seppie said the recent releases from the Flaming Gorge Dam are pushed by a desire to maintain Lake Powell’s water level above a point where power generation at the Glen Canyon Dam is threatened. Up to 1 million acre-feet of water will be sent from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir downstream to Lake Powell, an amount that is more than double the amount released from the reservoir in 2022. Seppie said there is concern that if the water level in Lake Powell becomes lower than the power generation limit, it could result in usage regulations under the Colorado River Compact.

“We’re getting closer to that threshold than we ever have been,” he said.

Seppie said the Joint Powers Water Board is keeping an eye on the water situation and the discussions related to the Colorado River Compact. Seppie is on the Colorado River Board of Trustees, while the board itself maintains communication with the state and the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office, while they also keep up with what federal agencies are proposing for the river system.

“We try to stay pretty active with those groups,” Seppie said.