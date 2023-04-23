Noah, Charlotte Are the Most Popular Baby Names in Wyoming

CHEYENNE — Noah was the king of the hill among male names for Wyoming’s newest residents with Charlotte leading the pack for female babies in 2022, according to Vital Statistics Services (VSS), part of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

For newborn Wyoming boys, Noah was followed by Henry, Hudson and Owen. William and Wyatt were tied for the next spot, with Oliver, John, Benjamin and Bridger tied to close out the top 10 choices.

For girls in 2022, Charlotte was followed by Olivia. Hazel and Emma tied for third and were followed by Harper, Evelyn and Paisley. Nova, Isabella and Eleanor tied to round out the top 10 on the list.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Guy Beaudoin, VSS deputy state registrar with WDH, said, “Many babies are honored with names passed down through their families. Other influences on name choices can include currently popular movies, television shows, musicians or celebrities.”

There were 6,050 births among Wyoming resident mothers in 2022 compared with 6,236 in 2021. “After a one-year increase last year, likely related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming is back to the ongoing downward trend that’s been continuing over several years,” Beaudoin said.

July was the month with the most births at 560 and January had the least with 431.

VSS promotes and protects the health of Wyoming residents by serving as the official custodian of all vital records in the state and by distributing health information and reports. Details about obtaining official records, more state statistics and information about the program can be found here.