Noal Byron Haegele (February 28, 1948 – September 3, 2020)

Noal Byron Haegele, 72, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his daughters’ home. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past one month. Mr. Haegle died following a lengthy illness for the past five years.

He was born on February 28, 1948 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Noal Richard Haegele and Mary Gladys Seward.

Noal attended school in Westminster, Colorado and was a 1966 graduate of the Westminster High School. He attended college and received his Associate of Arts Degree from Western Wyoming Community College.

He married Valerie Grieve on May 9, 1970 in Colorado. They had two daughters from this union and later divorced. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2007.

Mr. Haegele was a Veteran in the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard having served in Vietnam Era.

His interests included spending time with family and friends and he loved to gamble.

Survivors include two daughters; Michelle Satterwhite and husband Tommy and Nichole Cox and husband Jim all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six grandchildren; Will Cox and wife Karissa, Caitlyn Cox, Sylas Cox, Ashley Gunderson, Curtis Satterwhite and Michael Satterwhite; four great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Valerie, Tiffany and William IV; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father; one sister and three brothers.

Cremation will take place and services will be conducted at a later date.

