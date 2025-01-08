Nominations for Mayor’s Arts Awards Open

The Rock Springs Mayor’s Office is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Mayor’s Arts Awards. The deadline to submit nominations is Feb. 28.

First launched in 2020, the Mayor’s Arts Awards celebrate contributions to the arts and recognize individuals, organizations, businesses, and community members who have impacted the local arts scene. Nominees can be current or former residents of Rock Springs, and their achievements should reflect a lasting influence on the city’s vibrant arts community.

“I’m proud to honor those who enrich our community through the arts. This program is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity that often goes unnoticed in Rock Springs,” Mayor Max Mickelson said.

Highlighting the often-overlooked arts scene in the city, Mickelson underscored the importance of recognizing and promoting artistic contributions through initiatives like the Mayor’s Arts Awards.

Nominations are open to any Sweetwater County resident, organization or business that have made substantial contributions in Rock Springs that reflect a longterm commitment to the arts. A packet including a cover letter identifying the nominee and the category they’re being nominated for, with contact information for both the nominee and nominator, along with a nomination letter, a minimum of two letters of recommendation, and no more than 10 images or work samples to be sent via flash drive or email.

Further nomination details can be seen at the nomination page on the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency website.