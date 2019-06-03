Nora Ramona Harlow (June 16, 1988 – June 1, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Nora Ramona Harlow, 30, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home. She had been a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Nora was born on June 16, 1988 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of John M. Harlow and Elisabeth Hickens.

She attended Rock Springs High School and graduated with the class of 2006.

Nora worked as a cashier at Loaf-n-JugShe enjoyed spending time with her children and loved taking care of them.

Survivors include her mother Elisabeth Hickens and her three sons; Wyatt John Harlow Ballard, Ryker Darlington, and Rayden Darlington all of Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her father John Martin Harlow.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 am, Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services.Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.