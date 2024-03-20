Norine Birch Garner (November 22, 1930 – March 8, 2024)

Norine Birch Garner, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2024, at the age of 93. She was born on November 22, 1930, in Wasatch, Utah to Robert and Louise Birch. She made her home in Evanston, Wyoming for over 70 years.

Norine lived an interesting life, from her birth on a kitchen table all the way to her final days, winning the biggest pot of money at her family’s most recent Christmas party. Norine was an active woman, always working outside of the home. She was a manager at the Elizabeth Clothing Shop in Evanston for years; this is likely where her classy style and perfectly coifed hair began. She retired as a Greeter from Walmart with over 25 years of service. Norine was so beloved in this role that she won Walmart’s national Greeter of the Year award prior to her retirement.

Though she was well known in her professional life, it was her family that meant the most to her. She married the love of her life, Ernest “Butch” Garner in 1947. Theirs was a love story unlike any other and they enjoyed that union for 50 years before his passing. Norine and Butch had two sons, John and Jerry and two bonus daughters-in-law Linda and Kelly. Norine was always present in lives of her children and grandchildren, often going on large family vacations and attending even larger family get togethers.

She is survived by her son John Garner, grandchildren, Jeremy (Tammy) Garner, Melissa (Bryan) Searle, Shane (Deanne) Garner, Jacki (Jeremy) Dewitt and Jessilyn (Donovan) Garner-Moreno, 13 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren and long-time friend Gayle Renyolds.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Juanita, Erma and Pete, her husband Butch, son Jerry and daughter-in-law Linda. Her legacy lives on through her family, who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts. Graveside services will take place March 29 at 11 a.m. An open house to celebrate Norine’s life will take place at the Beeman in Depot Square from noon to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, think of Norine this spring when you plant your own flowers, as her yard brought her great happiness. Norine’s family would also like to express its gratitude for the exceptional care provided to her by Deer Trail Assisted Living, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Sage View Care Center.