Norma Beth Paoli (June 5, 1933 – January 24, 2024) 

Norma Beth Paoli, 90, passed away January 24, 2024 at a long-term care facility. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs where she was born, graduated from RSHS, and retired as a bookkeeper from the Eagles Club. Norma was born Norma Beth Worley and was later adopted by her stepfather to become Norma Beth Ball.

Norma married John Pivik. They had four children, David Pivik, Darla Taylor, Denise Cross and Doreen Peretti. Her children, their spouses, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are mourning her passing and celebrating her life.

She then married Eugene Paoli, merging their two families which added more joy and fulfillment to her life. His children are Doug Paoli, David Paoli, Debbie Scott, Lynn Sutton, Sheri Ortwein, their spouses, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by both husbands John and Eugene, daughter Denise, brother Eugene Cox, sister Alma Faccio, and her parents.

Her easy-going nature and love of life is what endeared her to the people who love her. She enjoyed quilting, traveling, cooking, and the outdoors. Some of her favorite things were the color blue, listening to Kenny Chesney, watching dancing with the stars, playing jokes on people, planning family holiday get-togethers, and her dog O.D.

Cremation will take place. No services will be conducted at her request.