Norma J. Parr (February 12, 1929 – July 1, 2020)

Norma J. Parr, 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Dana Point, California. She was a resident of Dana Point, California for many years and a former resident of Rock Springs and Cheyenne Wyoming.

Norma was born on February 12, 1929 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Peter Stakich and Albina Menghini Stakich.

She attended school in Rock Springs and was a 1948 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Norma married John Parr in Rock Springs. They later moved to California living in Santa Monica, Brentwood until retiring in Dana Point.

Her interests included dancing, music, walking and enjoying living in California.

Survivors include three nieces; Kerry Shaw, Mary Shaw, Laurie Shaw Harris and husband Albert; two nephews; Alvin Shaw, Mark Shaw and wife Debbie; three, great nephews; Matt Zupence, Adam Zupence, Rilee Shaw and wife Janie and one great-great nephew; Aiden Shaw

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, three sisters; Verlee Shaw and husband Jimmie, Joyce Drnas and husband Tom and Ilene Stakich.

Cremation has taken place and services will be in California at a later date. Entombment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.