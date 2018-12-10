Norma Jean Paxton (December 27, 1930 – December 9, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Norma Jean Paxton, 87, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018 at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by her family. She was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Paxton was born on December 27,1930 in Green River, Wyoming, the daughter of Frank E. Krause and Jean M. Kinniburgh- Krause.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1948 graduate of the Green River High School.

Mrs. Paxton married Richard Allen Paxton on June 6, 1950 in Green River, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on December 26, 2005 in Green River.

She worked as a telegrapher for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 20 years.

Mrs. Paxton was a member of the Union Congregational Church.

She was a member of the Eagles, P.E.O., and the Women’s American Bowling Conference (W.A.B.C.)

Mrs. Paxton enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren, crocheting, crafting, the Denver Broncos, cribbage, pinochle, tole painting, cooking, and baking cinnamon rolls, potato salad, and Santa Cookies for her friends and family.

Survivors include her two sons; Larry D. Paxton of Green River, Wyoming, Gerald L. Paxton and wife Jolen of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter; Pamela A. Finch and husband Lewis of Green River, Wyoming, one sister; Katherine Dodds of Collinsville, Oklahoma, six grandchildren; Dawn Pruett and husband Michael, Larry Paxton, Mandy Zuehlsdorff and husband J.P., Angela Paxton, Lyndsey Harris and husband Chance, Abby Knezovich and husband Hunter, fifteen great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother; Jack Krause, one sister; Peggy Ann Freeman, one son; Ricky Paxton, and one grandson; Robert Paxton.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 pm, Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery Columbarium. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Norma’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street Suite #220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming, 82935, Green River Animal Shelter, 80 East Teton Boulevard, Green River, Wyoming, 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.