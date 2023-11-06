Norma Jean Peters (July 5, 1929 – October 30, 2023)

Norma Jean Peters, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born July 5, 1929 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Julio Ronchetti and Mary Besso and bonus father, George DeBernardi.

Norma attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1947 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married James Buston in 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and they had four children from this union and later divorced.She married Larry Peters in Rock Springs and they later divorced.

Norma worked for the Saddle Lite Saloon for 35 years and retired in 2019 as a Cocktail Waitress. She previously worked for Great Western Autoplex; Outlaw Inn Saloon; Kimberly Manor and Zack’s Nash Rambler as a bookkeeper for both.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Norma enjoyed spending time with her family and all her puppies; camping; riding in a side by side; boating and enjoying the great outdoors.

Survivors include three sons, James Buston of Auburn, Alabama; George Buston and wife Paula of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Robert Buston and fiancé Shelley Hemmert of Rock Springs; one daughter Kimberly Buston and partner Dina Hutt of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Shawn Dee Tarufelli and husband Rick; Shane Buston; several great-grandchildren; cousins; one niece, Mary Alice Snow; one nephew, Bobby Burnaugh.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Julio Ronchetti and Mary Besso and bonus father, George DeBernardi; first husband, James “Jim” Buston; one sister, Flora Burnaugh

A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, WY 82901. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at the church. Graveside Service and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Norma’s memory to Cowboy’s Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or The Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

