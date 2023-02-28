Norman Claire Kneeland (November 11, 1944 – February 24, 2023)

Norman Claire Kneeland, 78, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, February 24, 2023 at his son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five years and former resident of Lacey, Washington.

He was born November 11, 1944 in Clovis, California, the son of Joel Myron Kneeland and Kate Florence Smallin Kneeland.

He attended schools in Auberry, California and was a 1962 graduate of Sierra Joint Union High School. Mr. Kneeland attended Westmont City College and Western Baptist Bible College. He enlisted in the Marines from 1966-1970 and was a surface to air missile trainer during Vietnam.

He married Maren Gail Nelson Hunter July 9, 1965 in Fresno, California. They had two children in Carpinteria, California and enjoyed raising a family in sunny California.

Mr. Kneeland worked at Carpinteria Summerland Fire Department as a firefighter for 24 years and retired on November 11, 1996 as a Battalion Chief. Following his retirement he became Administrative Pastor at Eastside Foursquare Church in Bothell, Washington after retiring a second time, they moved to Lacey, Washington. Eventually they moved in with their son and family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They enjoyed five years of adventures in Wyoming.

He attended Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church; his faith in Christ was paramount and a top priority in his life.

Mr. Kneeland enjoyed biking; hunting; gardening; fishing; indoor rowing; nutrition and cooking. He was a gentleman of few words but each word was gold. His favorite way of loving his family was by making them chef styled meals and telling them stories of his childhood.

Survivors include his wife, Maren Gail Kneeland of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Kevin Bruce Kneeland and wife Heather of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Jennifer Dian Smith and husband Robert of Idaho Falls, Idaho; two brothers, Merrill Kneeland and wife Karen of Sisters, Oregon; Clint Kneeland of Prather, California; seven grandchildren, Megan Knoerr and husband Joey; Amber Blair and husband Micah; Andrew Kneeland; Caleb Kneeland; Matthias Kneeland; Micah Kneeland; Noah Kneeland; two great-grandsons, Jasper Knoerr and Micah Knoerr; seven cousins; four nieces and two nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joel Myron Kneeland and wife Kate and sister-in-law, Judy Kneeland.

The family respectfully request donations be made in Norman’s memory to Firefighters for Christ, 23011 Moulton Parkway #F6, Laguna Hills, California 92653.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.