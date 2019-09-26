Norman (Norm) Shantz (July 30, 1943 – September 26, 2019)

Norman (Norm) Shantz, 76, Passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer. He was a long time resident of wonderful Wyoming.

Mr. Shantz was born on July 30, 1943 in Silver City, New Mexico; the son of Benjamin Shantz and Emma Mary Jarrold.

Norm grew up in New Mexico and graduated high school from the New Mexico Military Institute, and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from New Mexico State University, as well as a Master’s Degree in Aeronautical Engineering while working for NASA on the Lunar Module Engines.

Norman married Martha (Marty) Malins in Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1965 while attending college; they were married for 54 Years.

He served in the United States Army from 1968-1971 as a Captain. After his military service Norman returned to New Mexico and worked for Kennecott Copper Mine while attaining an MABA Degree.

In 1974 he moved to Wyoming and worked for Stauffer Chemical, and General Chemical. Mr. Shantz also worked as a real estate agent / broker and was self-employed.

Mr. Shantz was an outdoors man, and loved Wyoming spaces; Lake Powell, Flaming Gorge. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, and traveling on family vacations.

Survivors include his wife; Martha M. Shantz of Green River, Wyoming, two sons; Eric Shantz and wife Rikki of Green River, Wyoming, Ian Shantz and wife Jennifer of Chandler, Arizona, one brother; Robert Shantz of Safford, Arizona, four grandchildren; Mackenzie, Jocelyn, Payton, Natalie, one great-grandchild; Mannix, one niece Kelly Meinhardt and husband Christian of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as several cousins.

Following Cremation, there will be no services at his request.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Norman’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street #220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

