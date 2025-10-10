Norman Williamson (October 6, 1946 – October 9, 2025)

Norman Williamson, 79, a father, grandfather, brother and son, passed away Thursday, October 9, 2025 at his home. He was a resident of Stansbury for eight years, Rock Springs and finally Green River.



He was born October 6, 1946, in Rock Springs, Norman was the beloved son of the late Arthur Daniel “AD” Williamson and Emma Williamson.



Norman attended schools in Rock Springs, he graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1966. His passion for mechanics led him to earn a certificate in automotive, setting the stage for a dedicated career. Norman proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged, carrying with him the values of discipline and service throughout his life.



He married Joanne Arguello January 10, 1970 in Rock Springs. She preceded him in death in 2003.



Norman spent his entire professional career at Stauffer Chemical and also known as OCI, where he worked tirelessly for 40 years. Through hard work and dedication, he rose to the position of area leader, a role he held until his retirement in 2009. His commitment to excellence and camaraderie earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.



An avid outdoorsman, Norman found solace and joy in nature. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping, often taking trips with his children and grandchildren sharing his appreciation for the great outdoors. His family was his pride and joy, and he cherished every moment spent with them.



Norman is survived by his son, Ronnie Williamson; wife Traci of Rock Springs; two daughters, Coral Ann Williamson and companion Bryan Ragsdale of Billings, Montana, and Daniall Williamson and companion Mike Iribarren of Green River; brother, Bob Williamson and wife Caroline of Sedona, Arizona; sister, Barbara May of Las Vegas. Norman was adored by his nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, who will remember him as a loving and supportive patriarch. Additionally, he is survived by family friend Rod Paul of Rock Springs; three brothers-in-law, several cousins, nieces, and nephews, who mourn the loss of a remarkable man.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joanne; his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Amelia and Malaquias “Shorty” Arguello; infant brother, James Daniel Williamson; his two sisters, Brenda Lake and Pat Williamson; and two sisters-in-law, Luggie Peterson and Vivian Martinez.



Norman’s life was a testament to the values of family, hard work, and love for his country. His memory will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.



The family respectfully requests donations be made in Norman’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.



Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 17, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com, where friends and family can share memories and tributes to Norman’s extraordinary life.