North Carolina Man Succumbs to Injuries from Two-Vehicle Collision

HULETT — A 74-year-old North Carolina man succumbed to injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision on Thursday morning north of Hulett, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

On November 3, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1 on US Highway 212 near the Wyoming-South Dakota state line. At 6:04 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a collision involving two commercial vehicles.

A 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination unit was traveling eastbound on US 212 when the vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with the side of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer combination unit.

The driver of the Kenworth has been identified as Gary Larrick, a 74-year-old resident of Connelly, NC. Larrick was not properly restrained and was pronounced deceased on the scene, the release states.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as Clyde Bates, a 63-year-old resident of St. Louis, MO. Bates was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured during the crash.

Driver inattention or a possible medical condition on the part of Larrick is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, according the release.

This is the 112 fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 96 in 2021, 117 in 2020, and 132 in 2019.