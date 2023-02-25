Northpark and Sage Elementary Students Show Art at CFAC

ROCK SPRINGS — The second display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibits features Northpark and Sage Elementary Schools at the Community Fine Arts Center from February 28 to March 11, 2023. The exhibit includes 179 students’ artwork and they are under the instruction of Jamie Morgan and Annette Tanner.

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs.

Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The CFAC continues to celebrate the importance of the arts in our schools by holding the annual displays. Rock Springs High School teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

“The students’ art is so honest and brings a smile to our faces each year. They have worked in a variety of media including pastels, watercolor, markers, colored pencil, and collage,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “Their personalities come through as they are learning art terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.”