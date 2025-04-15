Northpark Elementary will Close for 2 Years

ROCK SPRINGS — Northpark Elementary School will close – temporarily.

The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees voted to close the school for the two upcoming school years as the building receives renovations. Students and staff will move to Westridge Elementary School until the project is completed. Students and staff will return to the school for the 2027-2028 school year.

Northpark was built in 1982, but has a totally different footprint from other schools built during that era. Dan Selleroli, the director of facilities for the district, said one of the big reasons for the two-year renovation schedule comes to equipment delays. The school has a large evaporative cooler and replacing the system will involve finding an engineer, finding a new unit, and waiting approximately 14 months for the unit. Selleroli said the district would then need to bid out a new roof for the school to match the contours of the new cooling system.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“It’s basically equipment that takes forever … everything is just a slow process anymore,” Selleroli said.

Selleroli said tariffs are the new reason for equipment delays, similar to COVID-19-related issues causing delays during the pandemic.

The board unanimously approved the closure.

Consent Agenda

The board approved a $1.4 million annual order from Apple Inc. for iPads, laptops and Apple Care plans, with Apple giving the district a $7,146 discount. The district also approved a Newline TV bid for $212,938.20 to purchase televisions and parts.