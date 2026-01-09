Norvell Austin Hall (August 5, 1937 – January 2, 2026)

Norvell Austin Hall was born on August 5, 1937, in Estes Park, Colorado. His father, Milton Austin Hall, worked in road construction, which meant the family often relocated as Milton was assigned to various projects. Norvell’s mother, Ardis Irene Baker, dedicated herself to being a full-time homemaker. As a result of his father’s career, Norvell spent much of his childhood in Wyoming, where he attended and graduated from Rock Springs High School. During his school years, Norvell was known for his athletic abilities and his love of horses.

Norvell worked in auto parts sales, serving customers in both Rock Springs and Craig. He also started a wheel and brake shop in Rock Springs. His professional journey led him to sell livestock feed throughout the Yampa Valley community, where he found joy in connecting with his ranching customers. Norvell’s natural talent for sales and his genuine interest in others were evident throughout his career.

Norvell met Donna Marie Ashbaugh on a blind date in Craig, Colorado. Donna agreed to the date after friends assured her that Norvell was an excellent dancer. The couple married on November 28, 1992, in Craig and danced to the tune of “Could I have this dance for the rest of my life?” Together, they traveled extensively, embracing the opportunity to experience the beauty of the world.

Norvell is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Donna Marie Hall, and her children Jody Furtney and Wanda Ashbaugh as well as his children: Lori A. Hall, Lynnet McDonald, Leslie Morton, and Jon Damon Hall. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Hall, and sister, Jacquelyn Porter.

Norvell is predeceased by his older brother Darryl. The family will deeply miss his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:30 am, The Grant Mortuary Chapel, Craig, Colorado 81625.