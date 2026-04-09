Not Guilty Plea Entered in Union Theft Case

GREEN RIVER — Toni Edwards entered a not guilty plea during her arraignment Thursday, resulting in a trial date being set by District Court Judge Richard Lavery.

Edwards faces a felony theft charge following allegations that she stole more than $29,000 from the Southwest Wyoming Central Labor Council between 2016 and 2025. Edwards faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Lavery set her trial date for Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.

Edwards remains out of jail on an own recognizance bond. Her public defender, Ryan Weaver, told Lavery a plea agreement has not been reached with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

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According to court documents, Edwards is alleged to have deposited 49 fraudulent checks into her personal accounts while working as a bookkeeper for the labor council. Members of the labor council contacted the Rock Springs Police Department Nov. 25, 2025 after discovering discrepancies in the accounts.