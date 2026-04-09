Not Guilty Plea Entered in Union Theft Case

GREEN RIVER — Toni Edwards entered a not guilty plea during her arraignment Thursday, resulting in a trial date being set by District Court Judge Richard Lavery.
Edwards faces a felony theft charge following allegations that she stole more than $29,000 from the Southwest Wyoming Central Labor Council between 2016 and 2025. Edwards faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Lavery set her trial date for Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.
Edwards remains out of jail on an own recognizance bond. Her public defender, Ryan Weaver, told Lavery a plea agreement has not been reached with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
According to court documents, Edwards is alleged to have deposited 49 fraudulent checks into her personal accounts while working as a bookkeeper for the labor council. Members of the labor council contacted the Rock Springs Police Department Nov. 25, 2025 after discovering discrepancies in the accounts.