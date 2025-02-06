Not Sure How to Talk to Your Kids About Cannabis? We can Help!

Check out WyWeTalk.org for more resources!

Knowing that a parent disapproves of substance use is one of the most influential factors in teens not using drugs. If you are unsure of what to say, Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition wants you to know that WyWeTalk can help.

The site wywetalk.org was developed by Wyomingites, for Wyomingites, with the purpose of informing parents about why it is important to talk with their children about major issues like underage drinking, substance use, vaping, and mental health.

The WyWeTalk Substance Use page provides information and statistics about specific substances, why kids may try them, and how to spot the signs of substance use. It then provides tips for having an effective conversation about avoiding drugs with your middle school, high school, or college-aged child.

Back to the cannabis conversation. With the increasing legalization of marijuana in other states, marijuana has become more common, more potent, and more dangerous than the marijuana of twenty years ago. Using today’s high-potency marijuana puts teenagers at greater risk of getting into car crashes, experimenting with and becoming addicted to other substances, and experiencing mental health problems.

Help your children have a safer, healthier, and more productive future. By speaking to your children about cannabis products and encouraging them to avoid use in their teen years, you are helping them to avoid legal and social problems, addictions to other substances, traffic accidents, and mental health complications. Check out WyWeTalk and have this conversation today.

Resources:

For Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition they can email us at sweetwatercoprevention@gmail.com or visit our website sweetwaterpreventioncoalition.com For Southwest Counseling they can email Shae Haney at shaney@swcounseling.org or Jason Lux at jlux@swcounseling.org, visit our website at swcounseling.org, or call us at 307-352-6677 and ask for Prevention.