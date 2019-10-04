Notice of Application for New Bar & Grill License

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of October, 2019, Roadhouse 307 LLC filed an application for a new Bar & Grill liquor license in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Rock Springs for the following described premises: 404 N Street: Lots 1-5, Block 15 of the Clark Addition, Rock Springs, Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

If approved, the trade name of the business is Roadhouse 307 LLC.

Protests, if any there be, against the approval of said license, which will become effective October 16, 2019, will be heard at the hour of 7 p.m. on the 15th day of October, 2019, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall Building, 212 D Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Dated October 4, 2019.

Matthew L. McBurnett

City Clerk