Notice of Invitation to Bid for the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 2024 Wellness Program Bid.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. One, Rock Springs, Wyoming is accepting sealed bids for the 2024 Wellness Program Bid.

Specifications may be obtained from the Human Resource Department, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901; 307-352-3400 or on our website at sweetwater1.org. All program specifications in the bid documents are to be included in the bidder’s proposal.

Sealed bids will be received in the Human Resource Department until 10:00 A.M., local time, Monday, August 12, 2024. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately thereafter in the Human Resource conference room of the Central Administration Building. The bids will then be reviewed and presented to the Board of Trustees at their next regular meeting on, Monday, August 12, 2024, for their acceptance.

Attention of the bidder is particularly called to the requirements in the Wyoming Statutes regarding preference for Wyoming products and the 5 percent preference shown to Wyoming Bidders.

The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming, reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive any and all bids, and to waive any irregularities. The Board of Trustees reserves the right to split the award of the bid between bidders should it deem it to be in the best interest of the District. The Board of Trustees shall accept the bid(s) which, in their opinion, is best.





Carol Jelaco, Chairman

Cole Wright, Clerk

Sweetwater County School District Number One Board of Trustees