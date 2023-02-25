Notice of Probate of Estate

Jenna H. Keller, Esq. #7-5861

Jacquelyn Harvey, Esq. #8-6678

KELLER LAW, LLC

584 Yampa Avenue

Craig, CO 81625

(877) 529-2125 phone/fax

jkeller@kellerlawll.com

jharvey@kellerlawllc.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

STATE OF WYOMING

COUNTY OF SWEETWATER

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES GEMMA SULLIVAN,

Deceased,

Probate No. 23-CV-1-G

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that on the 1st day of February 2023, the Last Will and Testament of decedent was admitted to probate by the above named court, and Thomas H. Sullivan was appointed personal representative thereof. Any action to set aside the Will shall be filed in the Court within three months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to said Decedent or to said Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at 8 County Road 561 S., Ste 34, Savery, WY 82332

Creditors having claims against said Decedent or the Estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of the District Court for the Third Judicial District, on or before three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.

DATED this 24th day of February 2023.

/s/Thomas H. Sullivan

Thomas H. Sullivan, Petitioner

