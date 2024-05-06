Notice of Public Hearing 2024 Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program Application for Community Readiness Community Project

The Wyoming Business Council is seeking grant and loan applications from counties,  incorporated cities, towns, joint powers boards, and tribes for the Business Ready  Community (BRC) Grant and Loan Program. The intent of this program is to ready a  community for new business development through economic or educational development  projects which may include, but not limited to, water, sewer, streets and roads,  telecommunications, airports, purchase of rights of way, purchase of land, buildings,  facilities, industrial and business parks, industrial site or business district development,  amenities within a business or industrial park, landscaping, recreational and convention  facilities, and or other physical projects. 

The rules governing the BRC Grant and Loan Program are available through the  Wyoming Business Council or http://www.wyomingbusiness.org. 

The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Board intends to submit an application for  a BRC Community Readiness Grant and a BRC Community Readiness Loan, for the  Commercial Terminal Modernization and is seeking citizen input regarding this project.  Those wishing to comment on this project are encouraged to attend a public hearing(s) on  this subject on May 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM, during the regularly scheduled Airport Board  Meeting which is held in the Conference Room at Sweetwater Aviation, 468 HWY 370,  Rock Springs, WY 82901. Citizens can also submit written comments to: 

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Devon Brubaker, Airport Director 

PO Box 1987 

Rock Springs, WY 82902 

Or, 

Devon Brubaker, Airport Director 

dbrubaker@flyrks.com 

All written comments must be received no later than 8:00 am on May 15, 2024. The  Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Board will take all comments made at the  public hearing and written comments submitted on or before the deadline into  consideration before considering a resolution in support of submitting an application for a  2024 BRC Community Readiness Grant and Loan Award.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 6th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 6th, 2024

Knudsen Hits Game-Winner For RSHS While GRHS Sweeps Pinedale

Knudsen Hits Game-Winner For RSHS While GRHS Sweeps Pinedale

RSHS Dominates Worland, GRHS Battles Cody’s Top-Ranked Fillies

RSHS Dominates Worland, GRHS Battles Cody’s Top-Ranked Fillies

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 5th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 5th, 2024